The Dilly Duck Shop

We cater & deliver! For orders over $100 please call us! (203) 956-0040.
www.thedillyduckshop.com

SALADS • SANDWICHES

666 Main Ave. • $$

Avg 5 (341 reviews)

Popular Items

DDS Fries$3.95
Classical Egg Sandwich$6.95
Falafel Fritter Sandwich$10.50
Roasted Pork Sandwich$11.95
Roasted Beef Sandwich$12.95
Caprese Sandwich$10.25
Fizzy Palmer - Lrg$3.95
Tomato Cheddar Soup$6.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Cardio Sandwich$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

666 Main Ave.

Norwalk CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

