Go
Toast

The Diner

Don't tell mama you went somewhere else for her home cooking!!

421 W. River Dr STE 5

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

421 W. River Dr STE 5

Davenport IA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Half Nelson

No reviews yet

Retro-luxe restaurant and bar with a menu featuring seasonally appropriate dinner offerings, as well as a selection of craft beers, interesting wines and house cocktails that change almost every week

Cavort - Davenport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston