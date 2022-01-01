Go
Toast

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!

4-8 Hartford

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tender Platter$11.95
Our buttermilk fried tenders served with french fries and your choice of spicy ranch,
barbecue, honey mustard, or Buffalo sauce.
Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread$11.95
Thinly sliced, house-made char siu pork, sautéed mustard greens and hot sesame mayo on toasted garlic bread.
Crispy Cauliflower$4.95
Fresh florets dredged in our corn flour coating, then quickly fried until nutty and crisp. Served with a drizzle of curry aioli.
Chicken on Goat Sandwich$12.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Tender Platter$11.95
Our buttermilk fried tenders served with french fries and your choice of spicy ranch,
barbecue, honey mustard, or Buffalo sauce.
Herb Roasted Turkey Sandwich$11.95
House-roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and herbed mayo served on sourdough.
French Fries$3.95
Brownie$3.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Buttermilk marinated white meat chicken, stone-ground mustard slaw, house-made
pickles, on a house-made toasted roll.
Fancy French Fries$4.95
French fries served with Persillade, our Parisian sauce made with parsley, garlic, butter and fresh lemon.
See full menu

Location

4-8 Hartford

Newton MA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

No reviews yet

For over 20 years, the Farm Grill & Rotisserie has been serving up the area's best authentic Greek favorites.

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

b.good

No reviews yet

Food with roots.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston