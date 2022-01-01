The Dip Net Restaurant
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2 Cold Storage Rd
PORT CLYDE, ME 04855
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2 Cold Storage Rd, PORT CLYDE ME 04855
Nearby restaurants
The Novelty
Come in and enjoy!
Amato's
Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902
Cafe Miranda
Open TH-SAT 11:30-8, 'til 8:30 F & SA. Indoor dining and outdoor Fire Bar. We accept reservations after 4pm for indoor seating. Outside is first-come-first served. Takeout also available.
In Good Company
A Rockland Gem Since 2004
In Good Company is known for its extensive wine list designed for food pairings, well-crafted cocktails, daily menus that focus on locally-sourced, fresh ingredients, and a comfortable casual atmosphere. Set in a renovated former bank, chef-owner Melody Wolfertz ‘s daily offerings feature light tappas such as Pistachio Dukka served with Crusty Bread & Unio EVO to Sweet ‘n Spicy Peppadews with Seal Cove Goat Cheese. Full entrees include IGC’s signature Blue Cheese Butter Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Mashers and Red Wine Demi. If you have any room left, decadent yet sublime desserts such as Creme Brûlée and Chocolate Fudge Cake with Whipped Cream are daily features.