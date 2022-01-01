Go
Toast

The Dirty Rabbit

We are a bar located in Wynwood Miami that offers locals and tourists a different and unique option in rumba and craft cocktails. Here you can enjoy an old-school urban musical concept, combined with passion, sensuality, power and ingenuity.
Our Dirty Burgers restaurant next door brings you the best kind of porn - food porn. Featuring hard to-resist burgers, fires and other late-night bites, get ready to indulge in gastronomical experience that's out of this world..

151 NW 24th St • $$

Avg 3.8 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

STILL WATER$5.00
TRUFFLE FRIES$7.00
DIRTY FRIES$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
CLASSIC BURGER$12.50
Boston lettuce, tomato, Dirty Burger Sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, and pickles. Served in potato roll.
SPICY CHICKEN$13.00
Cabbage slaw, pickles, and spicy mayonnaise. Served in potato roll.
COKE CAN$3.00
CLASSIC FRIES$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
Double Dirty Burger$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
NAKED DOG$7.50
Ranchera sausage beef or pork
DIRTY BURGER$14.00
Truffled cheese, caramelized onions, and dijon mayonnaise. Served in bioche roll.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Nigthlife
Seating
Reservations
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

151 NW 24th St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

R House Wynwood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Haiku

No reviews yet

Haiku is a membership based, kaiseiki inspired, omakase Private Restaurant Experience℠ in Wynwood, Miami.

Usagi @ 1800

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miami Mojito Company

No reviews yet

Mojitos made with fresh sugar cane juice aka guarapo.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston