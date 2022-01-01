The Dirty Rabbit
We are a bar located in Wynwood Miami that offers locals and tourists a different and unique option in rumba and craft cocktails. Here you can enjoy an old-school urban musical concept, combined with passion, sensuality, power and ingenuity.
Our Dirty Burgers restaurant next door brings you the best kind of porn - food porn. Featuring hard to-resist burgers, fires and other late-night bites, get ready to indulge in gastronomical experience that's out of this world..
151 NW 24th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
151 NW 24th St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
R House Wynwood
Come on in and enjoy!
Haiku
Haiku is a membership based, kaiseiki inspired, omakase Private Restaurant Experience℠ in Wynwood, Miami.
Usagi @ 1800
Come in and enjoy!
Miami Mojito Company
Mojitos made with fresh sugar cane juice aka guarapo.