Go
Toast

The Distillery

Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1142 Mt Hope Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)

Popular Items

*Bacon Cheddar-Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
*Buffalo Chicken Tenders$17.00
tossed in your choice of one of
our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Natural Cut Fries$3.00
*Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
*Side Loaded Fries$5.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
*(10) Wings$19.50
served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing
*Chicken Tenders$15.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
*Boneless Wings$15.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Loaded Potato Skins$14.00
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sour cream
*Quesadillas$13.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1142 Mt Hope Ave

Rochester NY

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

No reviews yet

Pellegrino’s Deli Cafe has been serving the Rochester community since 1999 as deli style, family-friendly restaurant offering hot and cold subs, soups, salads, wraps, vegetarian selections and freshly baked bread & cookies. That tradition continues today. Guests tell us that they love the fresh taste of Pellegrino’s food, quick service, great value and our welcoming, friendly, comfortable atmosphere!

Mt. Hope Family Diner

No reviews yet

Located conveniently near the University of Rochester, URMC, Strong Memorial Hospital, etc. Breakfast served all day! Great food, service & prices!

Swillburger

No reviews yet

Swillburger is a modern take on the classic American burger joint currently offering takeout only. In addition to food, Swillburger offers craft beer and cocktails to go.

Pizza Wizard

No reviews yet

NOBODY beats the WIZ.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston