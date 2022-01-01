Go
Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!

Popular Items

*(10) Wings$19.50
served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing
*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger$16.00
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon,
grilled onions
*Chicken Tenders$15.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
*Bacon Cheddar-Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
*Chicken Spiedie$14.00
grilled marinated chicken skewer, rice pilaf, salad greens, feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan bread / add an additional skewer +5
*Quesadillas$13.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
*Boneless Wings$15.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
*Buffalo Chicken Tenders$17.00
tossed in your choice of one of
our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery
Location

10 Square Drive

Victor NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
