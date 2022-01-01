Go
Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3112 Erie Blvd E • $$

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

*Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger$16.00
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon,
grilled onions
*Chicken Tenders$15.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
*Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip$11.00
baby spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy cheese blend, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips
*Chicken Spiedie$14.00
grilled marinated chicken skewer, rice pilaf, salad greens, feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan bread / add an additional skewer +5
*Street Tacos$15.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
*(10) Wings$19.50
served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing
*Boneless Wings$15.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Bacon Cheddar-Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3112 Erie Blvd E

Syracuse NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
