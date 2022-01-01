The District Marketplace

Go
Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1320 E 17th Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1507 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
CAN Coke$1.50
Chicken Tenders*$13.00
Chicken breast tenderloins breaded and fried. Try them with your choice of dipping sauce such as our signature house BBQ sauces like Texas mustard or go classic with honey mustard or ranch.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.
Full Smoked Chicken Wings*$17.00
House smoked chicken wings served in one of five different styles with your choice of dipping sauce
Turkey Bacon$15.00
House-smoked, hand-carved turkey breast on toasted texas toast with lemon-garlic aioli, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
District OG Burger$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
The Buff$16.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
1320 E 17th Ave

Denver CO

