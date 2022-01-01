Go
District Pub

Come in and enjoy!

5249 Lankershim Blvd

Popular Items

OG Fries$6.00
District Wings (8)$15.00
District Burger$18.00
arugula, fontina cheese, grilled, onion, bacon, chipotle aioli
Caprese Sandwich$14.00
Garlic Aioli, Basil Pesto, Spring Mix, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Fresh Mozzarella on Ciabatta Bread.
Aioli Burger$17.00
arugula, american cheese, red onion, tomato and garlic aioli
Angeleno Smash Burger$12.00
double patty, double american cheese, grilled onions, pickles and secret sauce
Big Boy Burger$19.00
Arugula Salad$14.00
Onion Rings$7.00
Cajun Fries$7.00
Location

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
