The Diving Horse

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2109 Dune Dr • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)

Popular Items

TDH KIT KAT$10.00
butterscotch
BOARDWALK FRIES$9.00
old bay aioli
NJ SHELLFISH CHOWDER$38.00
Scallops, shrimp, leek, saffron veloute
FRIED CHICKEN$65.00
served with a spicy ranch
HOUSEMADE PASTA$36.00
Pork and chestnut ragu, sage, pecorino romano
CHICKEN FINGERS$12.00
4 chicken fingers, french fries
SHORT RIB$36.00
Castle Valley spelt, mushroom duxelle, red wine tomato jus
CORNBREAD$12.00
Bacon vinaigrette, pecorino
TDH CRAB WEDGE$19.00
jumbo lump crab, bacon, pickled onion, 7 mile island dressing
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
poached Maine lobster, lemon, aioli, barbeque chips
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
2109 Dune Dr

Avalon NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
