The Dock
Intimate, alfresco patio fine dining venue with infused contemporary menu and outstanding wine list, craft cocktails and exemplary service and ambiance. Rated Top 100 restaurants by diners in the USA in 2019.
Rated 5 Starts by Open Table Diners
2816 Lafayette Ave
Location
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
