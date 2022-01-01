Go
Toast

The Dock

Intimate, alfresco patio fine dining venue with infused contemporary menu and outstanding wine list, craft cocktails and exemplary service and ambiance. Rated Top 100 restaurants by diners in the USA in 2019.
Rated 5 Starts by Open Table Diners

2816 Lafayette Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2816 Lafayette Ave

Newport Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PorroVita Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woody's Wharf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackie's By The Sea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston