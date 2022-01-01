Go
Toast

The Dock at Bayview

Located on the south end of Gull Lake - The Dock at Bayview is a great place to drink, eat & unwind!

12504 E D Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2lb Basic Burger$11.00
Our special beef blend, hand pattied & charbroiled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
3 perfectly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese
See full menu

Location

12504 E D Ave

Richland MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pure Mex Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Welcome to Pure Mex - a bold, unique, and authentic restaurant that takes pride in serving contemporary cuisine inspired and rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions. Located in Richland, Michigan our restaurants extensive menu features authentic dishes, fresh ingredients, and great prices that provide the best in Mexican gastronomy. Come experience the ambience of Pure Mex, with a variety of exciting and distinctive Mexican recipes awaiting you in our vibrant, inviting Richland location.

The Fort- Simple Adventures

No reviews yet

The Fort at Simple Adventures
Hours:
Mon - Thurs: 12p - 7p
Fri - Sun: 10a - 8p

Canal Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Canal Street Cafe where we focus on homegrown Michigan food!
Where our chefs hand make almost everything, fresh and from scratch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston