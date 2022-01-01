Dock Local Uptown

Go
Dock Local offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s focus is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3839 McKinney Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

Connecticut$24.95
Lobster, Hot Butter, Lemon, Chives and Roll
Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
Hot Crab Queso$7.50
Warm crab, pepper jack cheese, blended cheese, cotija, cilantro and valentina sauce.
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
Battered Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, pico, slaw, cilantro and mango habanero.
Seafood Mac$5.00
Cavatappi pasta, Creamy gouda cheese, Bacon, Crumbled Chips, Lobster, Cotija Cheese, Chives, Cilantro and Lime
Fish n' Chips$14.95
3 pc Battered Cod, Slaw, Fries, Pickles, Lemons and House Sauce.
All-In Knot$17.50
Lobster, Shrimp and Crab, Mayo, Seasoning, Chives, Lemon and Roll
Garlic Shrimp Taco$5.50
Garlic Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili, Lime on Flour Tortilla
Smokin Salmon Taco$6.00
House smoked salmon, flour tortilla, pico, slaw, cilantro, house sauce, mango habanero sauce.
Lobster Grinder$17.95
Lobster, Langostino Lobster Tails, Claw and Knuckle Meat, Mayo, Seasoning, Fresh Herbs, Chives, Lemon, House Sauce drizzle, Butter and Roll.
Note: This item is already tossed in Light Mayo. TY.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3839 McKinney Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

