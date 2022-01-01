Go
THE DOGHOUSE

Two guys in a hut bringing fresh food at reasonable prices to locals and tourists alike. One a bartender for 17 years. Another a chef that started cooking twenty years ago. Together they decided to quit their jobs and start up a food stand with great food at a price that you can't beat! 42 years of service industry experience combined. We try to make as much as possible from scratch! Come on by and enjoy the great food and sun! We are here to make you smile with our great food and friendly conversation! Don't forget practice safe lunch, use condiments!

Popular Items

Build Your Own BURGER$9.00
1/2 lb Burger with your choice of lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, onion, mayo, and pickles
BBQ PULLED PORK$7.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (shown with Fresh cut Fries)
CHILI DOG$5.00
Hot Dog topped with homemade chili, cheddar, mustard and onion
HOT DOG$3.00
Hot dog, topped with what you want!
PHILLY$10.00
Sirloin beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar sauce
HANGOVER BURGER$12.00
Topped with fresh cut fries, cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg
LARGE FF$6.00
Doghouse Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Caribbean Jerk Seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Mayo.
Shrimp PO'Boys$12.00
CUBAN$10.00
Homemade Pulled Pork, smoked Ham, Swiss cheese, Pickle, mustard and mayo
Location

1207 Estero Blvd.

Fort Myers Beach FL

Sunday11:01 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:01 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:01 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:01 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

