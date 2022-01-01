Go
Toast

The Dogwood

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

3712 washington st • $$

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)

Popular Items

Coleslaw$4.00
Seasonal Sangria$9.00
Kids Cheese Burger$9.00
Kids Burger with your choice of one side.
Kids Pizza$9.00
Our Brick Oven Pizza with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
Spicy Paloma$14.00
Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno,
Agave, Pink Grapefruit & Fresh Lime Juice
Topped with Soda Water
Blueberry Lemonade$13.00
Tito’s Vodka, Blueberry Simple
& Pink Lemonade
Served on the Rocks
Strawberry Margarita$13.00
Blanco Tequila, Strawberry Puree,
Domaine De Canton, Fresh Lime Juice
& Agave Nectar
Served on the Rocks with a Salt Rim
Kids Burger$8.00
Kids Burger with your choice of one side.
Blood Orange Cosmo$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Tostones$14.00
Fried Green Plantains topped with Avocado Mousse, BBQ Pulled Pork & Queso Fresco
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3712 washington st

jamaica plain MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

No reviews yet

Brassica Kitchen + Café was founded by the Whisk pop-up team, bringing creative and comfortable cuisine to Forest Hills.
By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches.
Evenings Tuesday-Saturday we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. We are a passionate team obsessed with exploring the unknown and sharing the results. Our hospitality is casual, friendly, and honest. Come see us, it might just be your thing.

Bukhara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Third Cliff Bakery

No reviews yet

Online ordering is for a limited selection of our items on weekends only. Orders must be in by noon the day before pick up. Email hello@thirdcliffbakery.com with any questions.
Cafe hours: Wed-Sun 8am-3pm

ACHILITOS

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston