The Dolphin Tavern
A cross between a dive bar and a nightclub, The Dolphin is South Philly’s most famous nightlife destination. Before reopening in 2013, it was a legendary go-go bar and the first stop for sailors coming into port at the Navy Yard (yikes!).
Today, The Dolphin offers dance music events and great drinks.
1539 S. Broad Street
Location
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
