The Dome
The Dome Stadium is a restaurant and bar in the heart of the City of Tonawanda.
200 Main St
Location
200 Main St
Tonawanda NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 am
Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch's and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named 'Power House #4' in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.
