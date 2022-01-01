Go
Toast

The Dome

The Dome Stadium is a restaurant and bar in the heart of the City of Tonawanda.

200 Main St

No reviews yet

Location

200 Main St

Tonawanda NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

No reviews yet

Introducing Remington Tavern Seafood Exchange, the latest Western New York eatery from Chef Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s and Chef Paul Jenkins of Tempo. Originally named ‘Power House #4’ in 1895, the historic brick building located on the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, NY has gone from a trolley barn to a spacious, industrial, modern, full-service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.

Dockside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston