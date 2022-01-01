Go
Toast

The Donut Station - Wethersfield

Donut and coffee shop, bakery

486 Silas Deane Hwy

No reviews yet

Location

486 Silas Deane Hwy

Wethersfield CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Square Peg Pizzeria Commissary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Charles

No reviews yet

Vintage Feel, Modern Taste

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

No reviews yet

Traditional Greek Pizzeria in Old Wethersfield, CT. Delivery!

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

There are only a handful of restaurants that are located on the bank of the Connecticut River! River: A Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, with its multi-level outside deck, is located in Wethersfield and is the first restaurant to open on the river in many, many years! River serves up USDA Prime Steaks, sourced from the legendary butcher, Pat LaFrieda, along with the freshest Seafood! Pair that with some of our house-made pastas, delicious appetizers, and decadent desserts, that’s the perfect recipe for a fabulous dinner!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston