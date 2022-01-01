The Dooryard SA
Come in and enjoy!
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108
Popular Items
Location
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Reveille Coffee Company
Come in and enjoy!
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!
Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding
Come in and enjoy!
Tommy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!