The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108

Popular Items

Muffaletta$10.00
3 cured meats, olive tapenade, marinated tomatoes, provolone on a Louisiana roll. Served with Potato Chips
Charcuterie Plate$12.50
Assortment of Meats, Cheeses and Sweet and Savory Items.
Queso and Chips$8.00
Good ol’ fashion queso, crispy tortilla chips.
Classic Reuben$11.00
House roasted corned beef, mustard sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on Rye bread. Served with Potato Chips
Kids Mac and Cheese (12 and under)$4.00
Just your basic mac and cheese to keep them kiddos happy.
Dill Pickle Popcorn$4.00
Giant Pretzel$6.00
Served with spicy mustard. Add queso for $1.00
Hummus and chips$6.00
Classic hummus, fresh tomato and olive salad with Pita Chips
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork tossed in spicy sweet BBQ sauce, Caramelized onion, slaw, toasted bun. Served with smoked paprika potato chips.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Tortilla Chips with delicious salsa.
Location

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108

San Antonio TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
