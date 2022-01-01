Go
Doughnuttery of Mayfair

Our mini doughnuts are made with high quality local and exotic ingredients, which allow us to create some traditional (and not-so-traditional) fun and delicious flavor combinations. These unique flavors, coupled with our innovative cooking methods, make for an amazing and entertaining Doughnuttery experience!
Stop by any of our locations for a treat that feeds all your senses! Watch (and smell) them being made, customize your flavors, and enjoy these little nuts, big flavor!

DONUTS

2500 N Mayfair Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Cider$2.49
Nutella 2oz$1.00
Free Doughnut
2 Free Doughnuts
Doughnuts 25 pc Classic Box$22.00
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
Doughnuts 25 pc$17.99
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
Beer Caramel 2oz$1.00
Doughnuts 6 pc$5.49
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts 6 pc
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
Dulce de Leche 2oz$1.00
Doughnuts 12 pc$8.99
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering

Location

2500 N Mayfair Rd

wauwatosa WI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
