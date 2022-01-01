Doughnuttery of Mayfair
Our mini doughnuts are made with high quality local and exotic ingredients, which allow us to create some traditional (and not-so-traditional) fun and delicious flavor combinations. These unique flavors, coupled with our innovative cooking methods, make for an amazing and entertaining Doughnuttery experience!
Stop by any of our locations for a treat that feeds all your senses! Watch (and smell) them being made, customize your flavors, and enjoy these little nuts, big flavor!
DONUTS
2500 N Mayfair Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2500 N Mayfair Rd
wauwatosa WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Egg and Flour NRO
Come in and enjoy!
Valentine Coffee Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!
North Avenue Grill
Come in and enjoy!