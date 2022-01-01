The Doughroom
Located in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, The Doughroom is a local pizzeria serving craft beer, artisanal wine, and rustic food made with local and seasonal ingredients.
Location
3409 Overland Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
