The Doughroom

Located in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, The Doughroom is a local pizzeria serving craft beer, artisanal wine, and rustic food made with local and seasonal ingredients.

3409 Overland Ave

New York Cheesecake$8.00
seasonal fruit, cinnamon graham crust
Tuscan Fries$6.50
parmesan, chili flake, parsley
16'' Spicy Bear$26.50
pepperoni, calabrian chili, ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey, basil
Mexican Coke$3.75
16'' Hawaiian Punch$24.50
Italian ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeno
Garlic Knots$7.00
12'' She’s My Cherry Tomato Pie$18.00
cherry tomato, garlic, burrata, basil
Spiedini (Italian meat skewers)$14.00
beef skewers, fennel, balsamic bbq
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
goat cheese, balsamic
Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
C & M Cafe

A Palms HOT SPOT that serves breakfast all day, every day! Named after the chef/owners two children, nicknamed “The Chicken” and “The
Monkey,” who lend their nick-monikers to her
restaurant-marketplace, C & M Café. To describe it, is to describe your darkest, most sensuous food fantasies. A lava lamp twist on classic American diner food that is sure to stomp any and all food cravings into sweet/salty/fatty/savory submission. Don't worry, we've got your healthy, light and veggie options too!!!

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

Good Food Good Vibes Good Laughs and Good Day!

Culver city taco and torta joint

Come in and enjoy!

Zooies - Palms

Come in and enjoy!

