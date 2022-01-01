Go
The Dover Brickhouse

2 Orchard St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUTTERMILK TENDERS$13.00
Hand-battered Buttermilk Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
BAVARIAN PRETZEL RODS$10.00
Served with our House Beer Cheese Sauce
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
HOPPY BUFFALO MAC$15.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | House mad IPA Beer Cheese | Topped with extra buffalo
CLASSIC MAC$12.00
Baked Mac & Cheese made to order with Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, and our house made beer cheese. Topped with butter breadcrumbs and skillet baked.
ORANGE CAULIFLOWER$12.00
Fried Cauliflower Tossed in our own Orange Sauce | Chopped Scallions | Toasted Sesame
FIRE CIDER FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Spicy Fried Chicken | House made Pickles | Melted Pepper-jack | NC Firestarter Cider Reduction | brioche
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$7.00
Location

2 Orchard St

Dover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
