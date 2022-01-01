The Draft
We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!
GRILL
34 Harvard Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
34 Harvard Ave
Allston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Avenue Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Chicken and Rice Guys
When we opened our first food truck back in 2012, we had one goal: introduce you nomnomivores to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and the seduction of self-saucing, we knew our halal grub would be a hit.
Amelia's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
@UNION
Come in and enjoy!