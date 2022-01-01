Go
The Draft

We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!

GRILL

34 Harvard Ave • $

Avg 3.7 (669 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

34 Harvard Ave

Allston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

