The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge has been a family owned Hollywood landmark and staple since 1954. While being featured in countless films (Swingers - 1996, What Women Want - 2000, That Thing You Do! - 1996, Anchorman - 2004) and television series’ (Mad Men - 2015, GLOW - 2018, Aquarius - 2015, Hollywood - 2020), The Dresden has also hosted the longest standing live music act in Los Angeles, having Marty & Elayne perform jazz standards every Tuesday through Saturday night for 40 years. The Dresden’s unique layout provides a fine-dining, white-table-cloth, experience in it’s gorgeous, high-ceiling Dining Room, while also providing a more casual ambiance in the Lounge where patrons can enjoy finely crafted cocktails and live music on a nightly basis. You can enjoy a piece of classic Hollywood on a seven-day-a-week basis with our doors opening at 5pm daily.

1760 N. Vermont • $$

Avg 4.6 (1467 reviews)
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery

Location

1760 N. Vermont

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

