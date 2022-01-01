Go
The Draycott

The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist.
After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London.
With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.

15255 Palisades Village Lane • $$$

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Draycott Burger$24.00
The Draycott Burger
Wagyu beef, Welsh cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, tomato aioli
Branzino$34.00
Grilled Branzino
frisse, watermelon radish, cucumber, almonds
French Fries$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15255 Palisades Village Lane

Pacific Palisades CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 2:46 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

