Go
The Driftwood Bistro - TX image
Seafood
American

The Driftwood Bistro - TX

Open today 5:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4001 Elder Hill Rd

Driftwood, TX 78619

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

4001 Elder Hill Rd, Driftwood TX 78619

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mercer Dancehall

No reviews yet

More than just a dancehall!

The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden

No reviews yet

Social Space Reservations

Eden West

No reviews yet

Farm to Table Food Truck

Desert Door Distillery

No reviews yet

Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door’s desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.

The Driftwood Bistro - TX

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston