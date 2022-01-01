The Drunken Oyster

Go
Come in and enjoy our wonderful Cajun inspired menu with the freshest seafood in the panhandle!!

7606 sw 45th

Popular Items

Cajunville Hot Fried Oysters (1\\2 Dzn)$17.00
Fish & Chips$18.00
Side Caesar Salad$10.00
Boil$38.00
Jambalya Rice Entree$18.00
Crab Lollipops$18.00
Drunken fondue$18.00
CAB Ribeye: Prime$55.00
Jalapeno Corn Hushpuppies$21.00
Lobster Mac$27.00
Location

7606 sw 45th

Amarillo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
