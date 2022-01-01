The Drunken Oyster
Come in and enjoy our wonderful Cajun inspired menu with the freshest seafood in the panhandle!!
7606 sw 45th
Popular Items
Location
7606 sw 45th
Amarillo TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sa.vor
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
La Bella Pizza - Hillside
Locally owned and operated. Home of the GIANT 24" pizza! We have so much more than just pizza.
Giovanni's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!