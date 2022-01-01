The Drunken Taco
Come in and enjoy!
201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Quarterdeck - Las Olas
Your Seafood Bar and Neighborhood Grill
Come for the Food, Stay for the Fun!
411 South Bar and Grill
Fort Lauderdale"s Premier Restaurant Destionation
Beachside Dining in a Tranquil Environment
Featuring Wings, Burgers, Fried Baskets, Artisan Flatbread Pizzas
Craft Beer, Wine on Tap, Cocktails & Frozen Drinks.
Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Chima Steakhouse
Brazilian Style steakhouse.
Coconuts Events
Come in and enjoy!