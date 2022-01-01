Go
Toast

The Duggie Sportsbar

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

14952 E Broad St • $

Avg 4 (21 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

14952 E Broad St

Reynoldsburg OH

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

OX-B's

No reviews yet

Chicken Wings, mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces
Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.

Pizzeria New York - Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Authentic New York style Pizza !
Yes owner is from NYC !

Sexton's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yak N Yeti

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston