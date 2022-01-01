The Duggie Sportsbar
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
14952 E Broad St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14952 E Broad St
Reynoldsburg OH
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
OX-B's
Chicken Wings, mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces
Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.
Pizzeria New York - Reynoldsburg
Authentic New York style Pizza !
Yes owner is from NYC !
Sexton's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Yak N Yeti
Come in and enjoy!