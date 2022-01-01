The Dunes Restaurant
Breakfast & Dinner on the Outer Banks. Open year round. Southern cooking and coastal favorites.
7013 S Croatan Hwy
Location
Nags Head NC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe
At Lone Cedar Café, we specialize in fresh and local Outer Banks seafood. If you’re craving the freshest fish, clams, crab, shrimp and oysters from local North Carolina waters, you’ll find them at the Lone Cedar Café. For generations, Outer Banks families made their livings — and their daily meals — from the bounty of local waters, caught fresh every day. Our family, the Basnights, were part of that history, and we continue the tradition today by serving only the freshest Outer Banks seafood, caught in local waters and brought to our docks daily by local fishermen, then cleaned and prepared right here at the Lone Cedar Café. Our vegetables are “just picked” from North Carolina farms, we serve only all-natural beef and poultry and even our herbs and greens are grown in our own chemical-free garden on-site. Come enjoy delicious food, gorgeous sunsets and panoramic water views, the antics of our resident ospreys and our warm Southern hospitality.
