Go
Toast

The Duplex

Community-driven restaurant bringing people together through good food & cocktails.

3137 W Logan Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Japchae$16.00
Tasteful noods you’ll be happy to share without regret. These Korean glass noodles are wok-fired with fresh veggies and delicately seasoned with a touch of sesame. One of our fave recipes from our Umma!
Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Sweet Potato Noodles, Green Onion, Carrots, White Onion
Tater Tots$7.00
Portabella Fries$8.00
Breaded portabella served with side garlic aioli
Pluto Star$14.00
Double patty, the works, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Korean Fried Chicken$15.00
Secret seasonings, perfectly crispy, and coated in our hot hunny sauce - 4 pieces. The drumstick is the perfect meat to skin ratio. Don’t @ me. We said what we said.
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
Galbi$19.00
If you’ve never tasted this magical meat candy, let us tell you - YOU ARE MISSING OUT. Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection. We don’t care how nice you are, you will not want to share.
Notes: Korean Short rib - SGP Galbi Marinade - served with: white rice, lettuce wraps, and banchan
House Fries$7.00
1/2 Korean Fried Chicken$9.00
Secret seasonings, perfectly crispy, and coated in our hot hunny sauce - 2 pieces. The drumstick is the perfect meat to skin ratio. Don’t @ me. We said what we said.
O.B. aka Original Bibimbap$17.00
The Original Bibimbap that started it all for us. Nothing but respect for this classic Korean goodness. Hit it with that gochujang and then get your mix on.
Made with Ribeye Bulgogi - Korean White Rice - Sesame Spinach - Marinated Mung Bean Sprouts - Sweet + Sour Radish - Spicy Potatoes - Heart-Shaped Egg - Toasted Black Sesame Seeds - Gochujang
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3137 W Logan Blvd

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Con Todo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Andros Taverna

No reviews yet

An Esquire Best New Restaurant in America.
Andros Taverna represents a breakthrough for contemporary Greek
cuisine in America, serving
sophisticated healthy Mediterranean food cooked from the soul.
Created from the traditions of the Mediterranean lifestyle, our recipes are passed down through
generations and we focus on gathering and consuming only the best ingredients.

Longman & Eagle

No reviews yet

A whiskey-fueled, culinary-driven take on the traditional Chicago inn concept, complete with restaurant, bar, and guest rooms.

Reno.

No reviews yet

Wood-fired pizzas, pasta & salads for dinner. Wood-fired bagels, breakfast sandwiches & salads for weekend brunch. Cocktails, beer, and wine to go always!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston