The Dylan Social Eatery
Come on in and enjoy!
190 S State College Blvd
Popular Items
Location
190 S State College Blvd
Brea CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Wings Brea
Come in and Enjoy
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
Specialty Coffee, Tea, and Pastries
Jamba
Jamba Juice
XLB Dumpling Bar Brea
Come in and enjoy!