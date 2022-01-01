Go
The Dylan Social Eatery

Come on in and enjoy!

190 S State College Blvd

Popular Items

Butter unsalted 1lb$3.89
I have no idea why this is more money then salted butter..
Potatoes per lb.$0.99
2.5 doz. Brwn CF Org. Eggs (1flat)$11.42
Yukon Potatoes per lb.$1.40
1 Orange Valencia$0.68
Whole milk rbst free 1 gal.$4.38
GLENVIEW FARMS WHOLE MILK IS AN EXCELLENT SOURCE OF CALCIUM. THIS RBST-FREE PRODUCT IS PERFECT FOR THOSE SEEKING TO AVOID SYNTHETIC HORMONES.
Butter salted 1 lb$4.01
Visa/M/D EN149 1 Mask$6.40
1 EN 149 European equivalent to n95 mask my cost is 6.0643 k please see our instagram thedylan.brea for copy of receipts. You are only paying for cc processing fees and Im still losing a few cents on that.
2.5 doz. eggs, ( 1 flat)$8.63
Cooked Chicken Breast 6 oz$4.22
Boneless NATURAL RAISED-W/O-ANTIBIOTICS, SOUS VI,FULLY-COOKED OVEN ROASTED, GRILL MARKED, NEVER FROZEN AND CVP PACKAGED
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
