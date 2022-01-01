Go
The Earle Restaurant

Italian and French cuisine. Let us prepare some delicious food for you to enjoy at home during the time of crisis. We look forward to serving you inside our beautiful facility once we are allowed to open again.

PASTA • SEAFOOD

121 W Washington St Ste 101 • $$

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)

Popular Items

Whitefish (Special)$19.95
Fresh fillet of whitefish coated with ground hazelnuts and breadcrumbs, sauteed and sauced with a chive beurre blanc...on a bed of sauteed spinach...served with potatoes
Chicken Paillard (Special)$15.95
Chicken breast..butterflied and pounded... marinated in a dijon vinaigrette. Grilled and served with a salad of kale, tri-color quinoa, butternut squash, dried cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, red onion and thyme
Panzanella Salad$6.95
Cucumber, onions, tomatoes and Tuscan-style bread, olive oil and vinegar with basi, capers and anchovies
Grilled Salmon (Special)$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
Chicken Paillard$17.95
Chicken breast, butterflied and pounded, marinated in a Dijon vinaigrette. Grilled and served with a salad of baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, pine nuts, red wine vinaigrette, and basil.
Dijonnaise Beef Tenderloin (GF)$42.95
Cross-cut sections of beef tenderloin, sauteed and served with a Dijon-cream sauce with green peppercorns and tarragon. Served with potatoes.
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine tossed with a dressing of olive oil, egg, garlic, anchovies and parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 W Washington St Ste 101

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

