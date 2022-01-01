The Earle Restaurant
Italian and French cuisine. Let us prepare some delicious food for you to enjoy at home during the time of crisis. We look forward to serving you inside our beautiful facility once we are allowed to open again.
PASTA • SEAFOOD
121 W Washington St Ste 101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 W Washington St Ste 101
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Last Word
The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine.
Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St).
We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.
The Circ Bar Patio
Go Blue!
LIVE Nightclub
New Year's Eve Event ticket sales
Loomi Cafe
Come in and enjoy!