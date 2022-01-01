Go
The Eastern Peak

SUSHI

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$7.00
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Lettuce Wraps$10.50
A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles
Spring Rolls$6.50
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, thin rice noodles, carrots, and onions
Red Curry$13.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Drunken Noodles$13.00
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle$14.00
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
