The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N

Popular Items

Classic Crab Rangoon-$9.50
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Miso Soup-$4.00
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Red Curry-$16.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Pad Thai-$15.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Spring Rolls-$7.50
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
Lo Mein Noodle-$15.00
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Drunken Noodles-$15.00
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Thai Fried Rice-$12.50
Jasmine rice, egg, garlic, onions, green peas, carrots, and tomatoes; topped with scallions
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Gyoza-$9.50
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

133 12th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
