The Battlefield Eatery
Breakfast, lunch, grab and go options, pizza and a full coffee bar
213 W. Main st
Popular Items
Location
213 W. Main st
sackets harbor NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sandwich Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Valley Peetza
Pizza for pickup or delivery
Spookhill Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Craft836 Canteen
Slow Food Faster. Upbeat casual. Crafted food prepared fresh and quick. Dine in, Takeout and Delivery. Full service bar, crafted fresh cocktails, crafted beers.