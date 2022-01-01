Go
Toast

THE EATERY

Take out and Curbside delivery available. Limited indoor and patio dining. Limited delivery available to Mesa Del Sol residents during dinner hours.

5700 University Blvd SE • $

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Eight Wings$8.95
BTL Water$1.25
BLT Sandwich$7.95
Club$11.95
20oz Soda$1.95
Albuquerque Turkey$9.95
Pizza Your Way$9.95
20oz Combo Drink$1.00
Green Chili Cheeseburger$9.45
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
Casual
Location

5700 University Blvd SE

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
