The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla made with chicken and cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Breakfast Sandwich on Bagel$5.50
Cobb Salad$12.00
Greek Salad$11.00
Coke$2.00
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Your basic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread with the option of adding your choice of meat
Veggie Wrap$9.00
Green & red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, feta, & low fat/low cal balsamic dressing all in the wrap of your choice.
Bottled water$2.00
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Beef vegetable Soup$5.00
Location

4455 Genesee Street

Cheektowaga NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
