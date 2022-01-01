Go
The Eddy

Eddy is a bar located in downtown providence that offers great beer, wine and cocktails!

TAPAS

95 Eddy Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (895 reviews)

Popular Items

Old Fashioned$15.00
Our house Old Fashioned recipe! Each 8 oz bottles makes 3 cocktails.
olives$7.00
our house marinated castelvetrano olives
deviled eggs$6.00
rotating daily selection of deviled eggs. 4 halves per order.
the highlander$24.00
Each bottle contains 2 drinks. This Smokey ode to Scotland features blended highland scotch, lemon, honey, chai spice, and a kiss of Islay single malt whiskey.
flor del desiarto$24.00
Each bottle contains 2 drinks. This refreshing cocktail features mezcal paired with prickly pear, hibiscus, and fresh lemon.
gin and tonic on draft$20.00
Each bottle contains 2 drinks. It's back! This time featuring rhode islands own rhodium foragers gin and boot black tonic. Supporting the local economy never tasted so good!
cuban sliders$11.00
2 pork and beef patties on oberlin brioche with crispy potato strings and scallion mayo.
bartender's choice$24.00
Each bottle contains 2 drinks.Tell us your favorite spirit and what you are in the mood for and we will do our best to make you something delicious. Please list any allergies or aversions.
rooted in tierra$24.00
Each bottle contains 2 drinks. this cocktail blends tequila and pedro ximenez sherry, cinnamon, carrot, lemon, topped with soda.
House Punch$20.00
it's what pirates drink! everybody loves pirates! Each 16oz container serves 4 cocktails. Made with tequila, sherry, rosemary port, quinquina, orgeat, passionfruit and lime. *contains almonds.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

95 Eddy Street

Providence RI

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
