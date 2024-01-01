The Edison Market - 447 S Montezuma St
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
447 S Montezuma St, Prescott AZ 86303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits - Whiskey Row
No Reviews
202 South Montezuma Street Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurant