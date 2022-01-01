Go
The Egg Bistro

October of 2007 Doug Stumpf & Mike Touhey set out to change people’s perception of breakfast food forever. Firm believers that breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day they made it our mission to convince the world of that. Being lifelong Dave Matthews Band fans has allowed them to travel the country to see shows, the one thing that stood out most was the lack of quality breakfast restaurants. The goal was to design a menu with quality ingredients from start to finish and include local products as much as possible. The Egg is constantly working on new food items as well as adding fun and funky drinks to the bar menu. Featuring 12 rotating local craft beers on tap and the best bloody Marys & mimosas in Virginia. Now with three convenient locations including our newest in the Strawbridge section of Virginia Beach, Virginia. We look forward for the opportunity to make you a lifelong guest and remember to Eat, drink and be merry!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 Kempsville Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.99
Two extra thick slices of local baked cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Topped with
powder sugar and whipped butter. Served with warm syrup on the side
Large Juice$2.95
Bacon$2.99
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Dig In$13.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
Kid Whipped Cream Smiley Pancake
Meat Lovers$12.99
Loaded with bacon, three kinds of
sausage and your choice of cheese
Pancakes$11.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
The Don$7.99
Two eggs*any style, choice of two
bacon strips or two links (turkey or
pork sausage) or patties, served
with hash browns or grits and toast
or a biscuit.
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Kempsville Road

Chesapeake VA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

