The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)

Popular Items

Tidewater Wrap$11.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, pico de gallo and red pepper mayo.
Black & Bleu Benedict$14.99
8oz sliced blackened sirloin cooked to order, crumbled bleu cheese, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce atop French baguette slices
Surf and Turf Benedict$18.99
Tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking topped with seasoned grilled shrimp, poached egg, and hollandaise on a toasted baguette
Traditional Benedict$10.99
Canadian bacon, two poached
eggs and hollandaise sauce atop
an english muffin.
Housemade Potato Chips$2.99
Red Bull
Perry's Benedict$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, grilled
asparagus, crumbled bacon, two
poached eggs and hollandaise
sauce atop an english muffin.
West Coast Benedict$13.99
Salmon cakes, two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise, roasted red peppers, green onion, fresh basil, bacon and old bay atop French baguette slices
Corsica Benedict$12.99
Spinach, garlic, tomatoes, basil,
feta cheese, two poached eggs,
hollandaise sauce atop French
baguette slices.
Grilled Asparagus$4.99
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1033 Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
