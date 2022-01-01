Go
The Egg - Steamboat Springs

Family owned and operated, the Moline & Poynter families have been proudly serving the Yampa Valley since 2003. The Egg- Steamboat Springs was rebranded in 2019 to continue its Colorado tradition of providing friendly service and delicious comfort food in a relaxed environment.
Our staff takes pride in the details from pouring locally roasted coffee, slicing and juicing the seasons freshest fruit and making everything to order, so you can have it just the way you like it!
Thanks for letting us be a part of your day, we appreciate your visit.

Huevos Rancheros$14.49
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh smashed avocado. Served with choice of side.
Bacon$4.49
3 Slices of pecan-smoked bacon
Orange Juice$4.59
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
Bacon & Avocado Egg Sandwich$13.99
An over-hard egg, Cheddar cheese and pecan-smoked bacon served on a grilled brioche bun with fresh avocado mash. Served with choice of side.
Kid's Scramble$6.49
Scrambled egg, one slice of pecan-smoked bacon, thick-cut, whole-grain toast, seasoned ranch potatoes.
Cold Brew Ice Coffee$3.99
Our in-house cold brew coffee blended with whole milk.
Sleeping Giant Burrito$17.49
Scrambled eggs with diced bacon, pork sausage, smoked ham, ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese inside our large chili flavored tortilla. Topped with Sausage Gravy and served with your choice of side.
BreakfastBurrito$15.49
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, roasted onions, green chilies, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a large chili flavored torilla and topped with salsa or green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado and your choice of side.
Hand-Held Burrito$6.99
Our famous handheld burritos wrapped in foil. Scrambled eggs, ranch potatoes, diced sausage, green chilies and roasted onions inside a flour tortilla. Great to stock up in the freezer!
Two Egg Breakfast$12.99
Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of pecan-smoked bacon, smoked ham, or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with choice of side and an English muffin.
325 Anglers Dr #881966

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
