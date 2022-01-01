Go
Toast

The Elbow Room

Everything is better at the Elbow Room.

2213 W Cervantes Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2213 W Cervantes Street

Pensacola FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pearl & Horn

No reviews yet

The Perfect Taste of Land & Sea

Alice's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Alice's is quickly becoming the premier restaurant in Pensacola with food representing the forgotten classics and exceptional service nestled in the growing area of downtown Pensacola South of Garden Street. We offer a comfortable atmosphere in the Wine Bar where you can dine from both of our menus & have choices of wine, beer and cocktails. We also provide a more upscale dining room and a private dining room for your pleasure. Please join us on this new culinary adventure soon! Our private parking lot is off of H street.

Union Public House

No reviews yet

UPH is a crafty southern pub where it all comes together. Excellent food and drinks combined with unparalleled customer service is our mission. Fresh and creative ingredients will be paired with fresh and creative ideas. Exceptional food, superb drinks, and stellar service will be the norm.

The 5 Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston