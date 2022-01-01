Go
The Elderwood

210 N. Court Street

Popular Items

New York Strip$35.00
14 oz New York Strip with garlic mashed potatoes, cilantro pesto and grilled asparagus.
20 oz. Coke$3.00
Airline Chicken$17.00
Oven toastend chicken breast with fingerling potatoes and creamy wild mushrooms
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips tossed with romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese with homemade creamy caesar dressing.
Shrimp Po' boy$14.00
Fried Shrimp on a bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and a crispy caper remoulade spread.
Darling Burger$14.00
FRIES$5.00
Flame Broiled Chicken Club$13.50
6 oz chicken on fresh baked wheat bread with thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno mayo.
Grilled Salmon$25.00
Grilled salmon filet with forbidden rice, grilled asparagus topped with a lemon herb bur blanc sauce.
Philly Cheese steak Sandwich$13.00
6 inch hoagie stuffed with seasoned skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese.
Location

210 N. Court Street

Visalia CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
