The Eleanor DC
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
100 Florida Ave NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington DC DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taqueria Las Gemelas
Modern CDMX style taqueria located in La Cosecha in the Union Market District.
La Casita Pupuseria
Salvadoran Bites in NE DC.
District Doughnut
Handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts and locally roasted Compass Coffee. Voted "Best Doughnut" in Washington DC for 4 consecutive years.
Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn is a fun, laid-back and welcoming rooftop and green space, with seasonally-changing fare, creative draft and juice box cocktails, hosted picnics, lawn games and outdoor music, all with stunning 360-degree city views.