The Eleanor DC

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

100 Florida Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Catfish$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, white anchovy, croutons, grana padano
Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo
Fancy Nachos$11.00
corn tortilla, pico, crema, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, lime, black bean purée
The Burger$15.00
custom beef blend, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, house special sauce
Hushpuppies Eloté Loco$9.00
chilis, lime, cilantro, cotija cheese
G. Tso Wings$14.00
With Japanese Cowboy Sauce
Cheese & Tomato$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parm
Loaded Tots$8.00
Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Herbs
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Florida Ave NE

Washington DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

