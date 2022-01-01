Go
The Electric

Bluff Park's Neighborhood Sandwich Shop and Bar

2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212

Popular Items

Cup Carrot Soup$4.00
*Half* El Paso Salad$5.00
El Paso$9.00
chopped romaine, black beans, red peppers, corn, pickled tomatillos, chipotle crema, mozzarella, cilantro-lime ranch
T.G.$11.00
pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, brioche roll
Animal$12.00
carnitas style mushrooms, veganaise, avo, corn, red peppers, pickled onions, Hinkel's sourdough
Endless Summer$9.00
mixed greens, apples, mandarin oranges, blue cheese, walnuts, radish, balsamic vin
Wedge American$11.00
romaine, bacon, cheddar, pickled onions, tomato, bacon
*Half* Endless Summer Salad$5.00
PBLT$11.00
bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, white bread
Camilla$12.00
chicken, cheddar, white bbq, tomato, balsamic greens, Hinkel's sourdough
2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212

Hoover AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
