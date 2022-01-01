Go
The ELKHART Brew

Come in and enjoy!

113 E Lexington Ave

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee$2.50
Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast)
MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua)
TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend)
THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda)
FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico)
SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
Croissant Egg Sandwich$4.25
Iced Latte$3.79
Latte$3.48
Cold Brew$2.80
Mocha$4.23
Smoothie$4.75
Muffin Egg Sandwich$4.25
Bagel Egg Sandwich$5.50
Location

113 E Lexington Ave

Elkhart IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
