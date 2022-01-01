The ELKHART Brew
Come in and enjoy!
113 E Lexington Ave
Popular Items
Location
113 E Lexington Ave
Elkhart IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
530 Wine Bar
The 530 Wine Bar, located at 530 E. Lexington in Elkhart, Indiana, features more than 150 wine options, with 38 by the glass, along with beers and an assortment of smaller plate delights.
Lex530
Come in and enjoy!
Five Star Dive Bar
Come in and enjoy!
WESTWIND BREWERY CO.
All pricing on beer includes taxes. We are now canning our beer in four packs to go! This can be ordered online or picked up in the brewery. Refills on bullets are subject to availability and at the sole discretion of WWB under certain circumstances. If you have any questions please feel free to call the brewery direct during normal hours.
574-327-6767
Cheers!
The WWB Brew Crew