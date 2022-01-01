Go
Toast

The Electric Palm

Come on in and enjoy!

12745 Sea Ray Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spiced Shrimp$15.00
1/2 pound served with cocktail sauce
Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
ONION RINGS$8.00
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Baked Potato$5.00
Margarita Flat Bread$13.75
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, basil
Crab Cake Platter$36.99
2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce
See full menu

Location

12745 Sea Ray Lane

Woodbridge VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brickmakers Cafe

No reviews yet

Casual Waterfront Restaurant

The Secret Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Spot on Mill Street

No reviews yet

Come hang out where the locals love to hang. Fresh coffee, great wine, high end spirits, craft beers and amazing freshly prepared foods.

All About Burger

No reviews yet

Fresh & delicious food at All About Burger!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston